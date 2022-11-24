Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) PT Raised to GBX 295

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of FLRAF stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Essentra has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.