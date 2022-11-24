Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) PT Raised to GBX 295

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Essentra Stock Performance
Shares of FLRAF stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Essentra has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $2.75.
Essentra Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essentra (FLRAF)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.