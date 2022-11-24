EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EverGen Infrastructure Trading Down 1.5 %
EVGIF stock opened at 1.62 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of 1.37 and a 1-year high of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.14.
EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile
