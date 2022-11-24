EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EverGen Infrastructure Trading Down 1.5 %

EVGIF stock opened at 1.62 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of 1.37 and a 1-year high of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.14.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

