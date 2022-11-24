Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Evergy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Evergy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

