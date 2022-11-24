Evergy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Evergy in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

