Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 4.4 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

