Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $23.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($19.39) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $33.51.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

