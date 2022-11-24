EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.16

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 10876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $568.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in EZCORP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 348,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,524 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Featured Articles

