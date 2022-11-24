Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Societe Generale

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Farfetch Stock Performance

FTCH opened at $7.84 on Monday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

