Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RACE opened at $217.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

