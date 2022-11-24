Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

