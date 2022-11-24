Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
About Fibra Terrafina
