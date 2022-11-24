First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rowe lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.62.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.84. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

