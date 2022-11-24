First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.02

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.02 and last traded at $166.65, with a volume of 23330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.58 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

