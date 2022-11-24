First Solar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 46,971 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 29,259 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

FSLR stock opened at $169.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 192.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $170.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

