First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $120,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 183.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,804 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after purchasing an additional 706,666 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

