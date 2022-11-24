First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading Up 4.8%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 1,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $888.59 million and a P/E ratio of 300.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
