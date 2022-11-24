Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.53. 49,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,774,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
