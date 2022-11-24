Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.53. 49,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,774,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,745,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

