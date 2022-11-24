Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,055 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $94,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,672,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 884,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,979,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,038,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 105,885 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

