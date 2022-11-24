Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,496 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $90,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $385.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $219.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

