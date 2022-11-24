Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 603,099 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,115,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,099 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $126,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

