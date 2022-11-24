Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 80,520 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,520 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Tractor Supply worth $115,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Shares of TSCO opened at $225.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.63 and a 200 day moving average of $197.80. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

