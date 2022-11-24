Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Cheniere Energy worth $96,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

