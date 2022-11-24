Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087,096 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 222.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,886,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,672 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

