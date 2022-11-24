Franklin Resources Inc. Has $115.26 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492,934 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Aspen Technology worth $115,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $239.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

