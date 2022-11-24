Franklin Resources Inc. Has $94.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017,115 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 8.11% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $94,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

