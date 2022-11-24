Franklin Resources Inc. Has $97.91 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $97,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MRTX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %

About Mirati Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

