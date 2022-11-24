Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,959 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 290.91% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $92,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 150,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $3,980,000.

FLEE stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

