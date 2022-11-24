Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of Ulta Beauty worth $94,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $447.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.60 and its 200 day moving average is $401.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

