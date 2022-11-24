Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 156,665 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $114,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,125.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,503. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

