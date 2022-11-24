Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Equifax worth $91,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.44. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

