Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,834 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.46% of Verisk Analytics worth $125,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.80.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

