Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,279 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $88,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $297.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.36 and a 200 day moving average of $270.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

