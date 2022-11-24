Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $109,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $403.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $771.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

