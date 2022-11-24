Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 545,451 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,830,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,451 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $93,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NEX opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.10.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

