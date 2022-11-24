Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Freeline Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.20. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Stories

