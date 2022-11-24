Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
FRLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
