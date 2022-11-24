Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.47) to €17.10 ($17.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($59.13) to €51.80 ($52.86) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($37.76) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.3 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

