Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Frontier Lithium Stock Performance
Frontier Lithium stock opened at 1.61 on Tuesday. Frontier Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.98 and a 1-year high of 3.11.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
