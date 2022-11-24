Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

Frontier Lithium stock opened at 1.61 on Tuesday. Frontier Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.98 and a 1-year high of 3.11.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.