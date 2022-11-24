Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOFGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

Frontier Lithium stock opened at 1.61 on Tuesday. Frontier Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.98 and a 1-year high of 3.11.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

