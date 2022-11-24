FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $257,940.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FCN opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

