FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $257,940.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
NYSE FCN opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.