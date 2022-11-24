FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Petroleum Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $24.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.70 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

NYSE:MPC opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

