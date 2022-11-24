GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPS. Cowen dropped their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.84.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPS opened at $14.74 on Monday. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.80.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.