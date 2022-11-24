Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 3.9%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $51.93. Approximately 397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 121,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $683.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile



Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

