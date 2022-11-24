George Weston (TSE:WN) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$183.67.

TSE:WN opened at C$165.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.19. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

