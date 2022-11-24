Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 5.5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 5.84 and last traded at 5.72. Approximately 5,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 878,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.59.

Getty Images Trading Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at 600,079,925.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

