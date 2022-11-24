GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 555.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 95.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 958,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 47.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,516,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.