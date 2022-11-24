Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 560 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $664.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Glencore Dividend Announcement

About Glencore

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.