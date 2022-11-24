Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,980,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,695 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

