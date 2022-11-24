Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Medical worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

