goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EHMEF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Trading Down 1.1 %

EHMEF stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. goeasy has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $146.61.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.