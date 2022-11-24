Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

