Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.76 by Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) received a $0.76 price target from Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 205.96% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lowers Cash Costs/Preparing a Maiden Resource” and dated November 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.