Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

AUMN opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.27 million and a PE ratio of 33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

