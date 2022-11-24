Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.27 million and a PE ratio of 33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.